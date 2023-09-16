Jeezy Posts Suspicious Message Amid Divorce News, Jeannie Mai Learns She Might Remarry In Resurfaced Clip

It was recently revealed that Jeezy's filed for a divorce from his wife of two years, Jeannie Mai. The news came as a surprise to most fans, who have seen Mai making loving posts about the rapper in recent weeks. Reportedly, the couple has a prenup, and Jeezy's seeking joint custody of their 1-year-old daughter. News of the duo's split has prompted a lot of chatter online, and social media users were quick to point out the latest post Jeezy made to Instagram.

The post, made on the same day as the filing, features photos of the 45-year-old posing with a Mercedes. His caption for the carousel, however, is what's gotten fans' attention, for the possibility that it refers to his now-ex. "Too focused on who I’m becoming to focus on who’s not coming with me," the caption reads. Instagram commenters are calling out the coincidence, and noting the chance that there was some bad blood between Jeezy and Mai ahead of the filing. The pair were reportedly already separated, which they didn't give fans any previous indication of.

Psychic Tells Jeannie Mai Her Marriage To Jeezy Isn't Her Last

Internet sleuths have also recently dug up an old clip of Mai sitting down with a psychic, who seemed to suggest that her marriage to Jeezy wouldn't last. In the clip, he reads her palm, noting a line that indicates her second marriage. She asks him if he sees another one in her future, and he takes a noticeably long pause. "This is a very important question," she reminds him.

He then tells her that the odds are stacked in her favor, but claims there's a chance she'll marry again. "No, I just want this one. I don't want another marriage," she responded at the time. What are your thoughts about Jeezy's cryptic post? What about the psychic's apparent prediction? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Jeezy and Jeannie Mai.

