Jeannie Mai Roasted For Clip From “The Real” Appearing To Fetishize Black Men

It's safe to say that most people are taking Jeezy's side in his recently announced divorce from Jeannie Mai Jenkins. This has only been furthered by the unearthing of a particularly salacious clip of Mai from The Real. "Love Black guys. But for me - dark meat on the side, white meat keeps me lean and mean," Mai says in the fairly shocking clip. However, Mai then immediately tried to walk it back after being, rightfully called out for essentially saying she wants her "main man" to be white.

Many people online have called out this clip as Mai fetishizing Black men, especially as she refers to them as "dark" later in the clip. Furthermore, people have taken issue with how casually and blatantly Mai refers to it. Not only does she refer to men as "meat", she also casually admits to enjoying having a Black man as a side piece to sate her attraction to Black men. While she ends the clip outraged that her co-hosts interpreted her comments that way, how else should they be interpreted?

Social Media Starts Siding With Jeezy

While the initial reaction to the divorce news was shock, most people are now taking the side of Jeezy. This is especially true in light of Mai's uncovered comments. "She definitely did say that. And she meant just that. Now she got a black child. When will black men learn how powerful their seed is. I’m not against interracial marriages or pro creation but when this is said on national TV proudly amongst black women WHY on earth would you give this type of mindset a black child to raise !?," one person lamented. "Whether she meant side piece or guilty pleasure, it’s all weird. Why do you have a fetish for black ppl? We’re human and that’s strange," added another.

Additionally, many people took issue with the clip itself and the fallout from it. "As ya'll can see two of the Black women on the show spoke up cause it was a blatantly offensive comment.The other two stayed quiet but they knew it too!," one person noted. "And that’s why they fired our good sis Tamar 🙂 she was TOO real for THE REAL 💅🏾," argued another. However, how does this clip make you feel? Let us know in the comments. Furthermore, follow HotNewHipHop for all the latest celebrity relationship news.

