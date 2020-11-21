The real
- RelationshipsJeannie Mai Roasted For Clip From "The Real" Appearing To Fetishize Black MenIn the clip, the TV host refers to Black men by saying she likes "dark meat on the side."By Ben Mock
- TV"The Real" Gets Canceled, Loni Love Blames "Covid Costs"After eight years on the air, the beloved talk show has officially been canceled. By Erika Marie
- TVKandi Burruss Tears Up While Talking About Being Suicidal In Middle SchoolShe encouraged those that are struggling and let them know, "It will get better."By Erika Marie
- Pop Culture"The Real" May Not Return For Its Ninth SeasonThere have been reports that the hit tv show "The Real" will not be returning for a ninth season. By Brianna Lawson
- MusicRick Ross Asked About Potential Jay-Z "Verzuz": "That's A Possibility"Rozay made sure to immediately praise Hov for giving him his "first opportunity" by signing him to Def Jam.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsShantel Jackson Reveals Why She & Nelly Broke UpShantel Jackson recently explained why she and Nelly broke up.By Cole Blake
- TVL.A. Reid Wants To See Beyoncé & Mariah Carey Face Off In A Verzuz: Twitter ReactsDuring an interview on "The Real," L.A. Reid reveals that his dream Verzuz battle would be between Beyoncé and Mariah Carey.By Joshua Robinson
- TVLoni Love Weighs In On DaniLeigh & DaBaby: "Have Your Own Stuff"She said women should be independent of men and added if DaBaby "was that upset" he should have left. "You got the money!"By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsTami Roman Gives Husband The Green Light To Have Baby With Another WomanThe 51-year-old "Basketball Wives" icon doesn't have any interest in birthing a baby, but she is open to helping raise the child he has with someone else.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureAri Fletcher Tells "The Real" To Mind Their Business Over Moneybagg Yo CriticismsThe show's hosts discussed Ari purchasing 28.8 acres of land for the rapper's birthday, and Ari clapped back.By Erika Marie
- MusicChlöe Addresses Haters Who Say She "Does Too Much": "It's Just Who I Am"The "Have Mercy" singer embraces those who love and hate her because "they're talking, so that's good!"By Erika Marie
- AnticsMoneyBagg Yo & Ari Clap Back At "The Real" Hosts For Criticizing Rapper's Birthday GiftGarcelle Beauvais and her "The Real" co-hosts spoke at length about Ari Fletcher buying 28 acres of land for MoneyBagg Yo for his birthday.By Alex Zidel
- TVNicki Minaj's Husband's Alleged Rape Victim Tearfully Recalls His AttackJennifer Hough spoke about Kenneth Petty's alleged sexual assault on a new episode of "The Real."By Alex Zidel
- TVKenneth Petty's Alleged Victim To Appear On "The Real" & Nicki Minaj Fans Aren't HappyPetty served four years in prison after pleading guilty, and now Jennifer Hough has sued the couple for allegedly harassing her.By Erika Marie
- TVLori Harvey Talks About Relationship With Michael B. Jordan In First TV InterviewThe 24-year-old appeared on "The Real" to talk about her time with Michael B. JordanBy Taylor McCloud
- MusicSaweetie Talks Hiding Quavo Romance: Hip Hop "[Credits] A Man For A Woman's Success"She admitted she "tip-toed around the relationship" because she wanted to build her career without anyone saying the Migos rapper put her on.By Erika Marie
- MusicR. Kelly's Ex-Wife Andrea Explains Why She Kept His Last NameAndrea Kelly says she "paid for my name in blood, sweat, and tears."By Aron A.