fetish
- RelationshipsJeannie Mai Roasted For Clip From "The Real" Appearing To Fetishize Black MenIn the clip, the TV host refers to Black men by saying she likes "dark meat on the side."By Ben Mock
- RandomOdell Beckham Jr. Destroyed With Memes About Chief Keef's BM's Poop Fetish ClaimsOdell Beckham Jr. is the target of some vicious memes after Chief Keef's baby mama Slim Danger alleged that he "loves getting shitted on."By Alex Zidel
- GossipOdell Beckham Jr. Jokes About His Alleged Poop FetishOdell Beckham Jr. is cracking all kinds of jokes after Chief Keef's baby mama Slim Danger alleged that he "loves" getting "shitted on."By Alex Zidel
- RandomDoja Cat Reveals Her Freakiest FetishDoja Cat paints a nude model and reveals her weirdest kink, which includes power play.By Alex Zidel
- SportsRex Ryan References His Foot Fetish On Live TV And Gets Epic ReactionRex Ryan never misses an opportunity to make a joke.By Alexander Cole
- Music50 Cent's Instagram Page Only Posts Luxury Cars & Fetish Photos NowWhat is going on with 50 Cent's Instagram page?By Alex Zidel
- NewsYoung Thug Hops On Lil Keed's Official "Fetish" RemixYoung Thug comes through with a remix of Lil Keed's "Fetish."By Alex Zidel
- Music2 Chainz Explores The "Most Expensivest" Sex Dolls2 Chainz was most amazed by the "Vagankle."By Alex Zidel
- Music50 Cent Clowns Tony Yayo With Bizarre Foot-Sucking Video50 Cent posts video of Tony Yayo 'lookalike' engaging In foot fetish scenario. By Devin Ch
- MusicFamous Dex Reveals Release Date & Art For "Japan"Famous Dex has attributed an official release date for his "Japan" single.By Devin Ch
- NewsFetishListen to Selena Gomez's new single "Fetish" featuring Gucci Mane.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicSelena Gomez Previews New Gucci Mane Collaboration "Fetish" With VideoThere might be a lyric tease in there as well.By Matt F