OnlyFans Model Charged With Murder After Subscriber Suffocates During Fetish Filming

Michaela Brashaye Rylaarsdam allegedly forced 56-year-old Michael Dale to engage in dangerous acts, an accusation she denies.

A series of odd OnlyFans subscriber requests went horribly wrong after a model on the platform recently received a murder charge, according to an arrest warrant affidavit reportedly obtained by Hollywood Unlocked. 31-year-old Michaela Brashaye Rylaarsdam allegedly received $11,000 in payment from 56-year-old subscriber Michael Dale in April of 2023 to engage in various sexual acts and kinks (Rylaarsdam was 29 at the time). She then went to his Escondido home to perform BDSM acts like bondage, sadism, and more after a month of communication. Dale reportedly found Rylaarsdam's page via an escort service website ad.

Furthermore, the OnlyFans model reportedly arrived at Dale's home at around 6PM local time after various text messages and phone calls, and was with him for several hours despite his immediately apparent intoxication. According to police, his requests were bizarre. They allegedly included using saran wrap to make him like a mummy, gluing women's boots to his feet, sealing his eyes shut with adhesive, and more. However, law enforcement noted "no evidence" that Dale "ever requested Rylaarsdam to place a bag over his head and secure it, which eventually caused him to suffocate and die."

Who Is Michaela Brashaye Rylaarsdam?

Afterwards, police and fire respondents arrived at Dale's home and found Michaela Brashaye Rylaarsdam performing CPR on his unconscious body. She reportedly denies the notion that she put something over his head and expressed that this was the first time she engaged in something like this. After detectives found worrisome videos on Rylaarsdam's cell phone, she claimed to have recorded these acts for her OnlyFans page. Per the Daily Mail, she reportedly runs this account along with her husband Brandon, with whom she shares three children.

Meanwhile, not much other information became publicly available about Michaela Brashaye Rylaarsdam as a result of this situation, other than her San Bernardino County residency. Police claim that a plastic bag sealed over Dale's head for eight minutes after the San Diego County medical examiner’s office's conclusion that he died of homicidal asphyxia. Escondido Police arrested Rylaarsdam on February 19 on second degree murder charges. Following a not guilty plea, she remains behind bars with no opportunity for bond.

