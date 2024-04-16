Ice Spice Hilariously Responds To Poop Fetish Allegations

Ice Spice is someone who has climbed the hip-hop ranks exceptionally fast. Overall, it all started thanks to her song "Munch" which was released in 2022. Subsequently, she got a co-sign from Drake, who eventually moved on extremely fast. From there, she got features from the likes of Nicki Minaj, and even Taylor Swift. Ultimately, she has been able to develop a relationship with numerous big names, and it has helped her get bigger and bigger. In fact, over the weekend, she got to perform at Coachella for the very first time.

During her set at Coachella, she ended up showing off a new song, which seemingly took more shots at Latto. Interestingly, enough, just like her song "Think U The Shit (Fart)," Spice had some poop bars. Ultimately, some fans didn't bat an eye at this. However, some feel as though this is part of a large trend involving Ice Spice, and that we as a collective need to get to the bottom of it. For instance, on Twitter user asked "atp we gotta ask if she got a scat fetish cuz what is with the poop, diaper, and fart bars? plss iugyuukgmjh."

Ice Spice Reacts

Ice Spice saw this tweet and decided to reply with a pretty humorous reaction. "i got a SHITTIN on b!tches fetish," she wrote. It is a simple response, albeit an effective one. While it neither confirms nor denies the allegations here, it does make for another instance of Ice Spice using her personality to get people talking. At this point, she can't lose, and with Y2K dropping later this year, the hype surrounding her has never been higher. Only time will tell if she continues delivering these kinds of bars. Hopefully, she switches it up at least a little bit.

Let us know what you think of this reaction from Ice Spice, in the comments section down below. Do you think that she needs to switch up some of her bars in order to keep fans engaged? Is her sound starting to get old? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

