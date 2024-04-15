Ice Spice Smokes Weed While Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Get Lovey Dovey Right Next To Her

Ice Spice is easily one of the biggest up-and-comers we have seen in a long time. Overall, her natural charisma and looks have certainly made her a fan-favorite. Furthermore, she has gotten co-signs from some massive pop stars. Taylor Swift has been a mentor of sorts, while she is also now friends with Lana Del Rey. Not to mention, she has secured features from Nicki Minaj, all while appearing on the Barbie soundtrack. Needless to say, Spice has everything going for her, including a recent performance at Coachella.

Coachella is one of the biggest if not the biggest music festival in the world. Having said that, getting a spot on the bill is no small task. Well, she pulled it off, and her set has been garnering quite a bit of praise. Following her set, Spice got to hang out with the likes of Taylor Swift and her beau, Travis Kelce. In fact, they were all in the VIP pit together during a performance, and some of the scenes are going viral. Mostly because of Spice's actions, although Travis and Taylor were definitely in their own little headspace.

Read More: Ice Spice Teases Something Coming In 2024

Ice Spice x Travis Kelce x Taylor Swift

As you can see above, Spice was smoking weed in the crowd, right next to her friends. Kelce and Swift were unfazed, however. Instead, they were getting lovey-dovey and engaging in PDA for everyone to see. One could even say that Spice was third-wheeling a bit here. Although it is Coachella, that kind of thing happens all of the time. People do their thing at these festivals, and everyone seemed to be having a fantastic time.

Let us know what you thought of Ice Spice and her recent appearance at Coachella, in the comments section down below. Did you get to catch her set? If you did, are you impressed with the strides she has been making as an artist? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Ice Spice Respects The Opinions Of Music Critics