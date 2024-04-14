Ice Spice Performs Unreleased "Y2K" Track At Coachella, Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Cheer Her On

Fans have been anxiously awaiting the release of Ice Spice's album Y2K for months now. While she's yet to confirm an official release date for the project, she's been dropping plenty of hints here and there. During her recent Hot Ones appearance, for example, she explained that the LP has finally passed the "car test." She also noted that she's taking her time on the album, as she wants to be sure that it lives up to her listeners' expectations.

Fortunately, the Bronx-born MC decided to give her fans a taste of what's to come during her recent set at Coachella. She performed an unnamed, unreleased track, which will presumably appear on Y2K. Of course, the crowd went wild. Elsewhere during her performance, Ice Spice also performed hits like "Deli," "In Ha Mood," "Munch," and more.

Ice Spice Previews New Music

Fans weren't the only ones who came through to show love to Ice Spice, however. During her performance, the 24-year-old's "Karma (Remix)" collaborator Taylor Swift was spotted in the audience, cheering her on. As expected, she also brought along her NFL boyfriend Travis Kelce for the performance, which they attended after grabbing a bite to eat in LA earlier in the day.

The pop powerhouse was all smiles during the set, and Ice Spice was sure to make her presence known onstage. "Shoutout to Taylor motherf*cking Swift!," she yelled. Other celebs like Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, and more were also seen enjoying the show.

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Support Ice Spice At Coachella

