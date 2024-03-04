Ice Spice Shares Advice From Taylor Swift That She’ll “Never Forget”

Ice Spice says Taylor Swift shared a valuable piece of advice while they were in the studio together working on "Karma" and she'll never forget it. Speaking with Billboard for a new interview, she revealed what wisdom the iconic singer imparted to her.

“When I was in the studio with Taylor, like, I’ll never forget that. She told me, 'No matter what, just keep making music and everything’s going to be fine.," Spice recalled. The two teamed up for "Karma" back in May 2023. In the time since, they performed at MetLife Stadium and attended Super Bowl LVIII together.

Ice Spice & Taylor Swift Perform At MetLife Stadium

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - MAY 26: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO BOOK COVERS. Taylor Swift and Ice Spice perform onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at MetLife Stadium on May 26, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Elsewhere in the interview, Spice discussed working on her debut studio album, Y2K. When asked what she's listening for as she puts the project together, she explained: “First, a really hard beat. If the beat doesn’t instantly move me — like if I don’t physically feel the beat of the speakers — then I’m just going to keep moving on to the next one. But as soon as I know, I know I have that beat. It’s up from there.” In that vein, she also admitted she didn't expect "Boy’s a liar, Pt. 2" to be as big as it became. She also had more faith in "Actin a Smoochie." Spice explained: "I thought that 'Actin a Smoochie' would be a bigger song. Every time I hear it, I’m just gagged that it’s not bigger. [But] 'Boy’s a liar, Pt. 2,' I never thought that song would be as big as it is. I knew it would be a big moment, but I didn’t think it would be triple-platinum."

Ice Spice & Taylor Swift Collaborate On "Karma"

