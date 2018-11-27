karma
- SportsTravis Kelce References Taylor Swift Lyric Change During Super Bowl Press Conference"Karama is the guy on the Chiefs."By Ben Mock
- MusicIce Spice Describes Crying After Taylor Swift Reached Out To CollaborateThe song went on to be one of her biggest hits. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicIce Spice Has More Hits On Billboard Hot 100 Than Any Other Artist In 2023Ice reigns supreme in 2023.By Noah Grant
- Music VideosTaylor Swift And Ice Spice Drop The Video For "Karma" RemixThere may have been some drama surrounding the release of the remix, but the pair have decided to ignore it and push forward.By Noah Grant
- MusicTaylor Swift Confirms Ice Spice CollaborationIce Spice is linking up with one of the world's biggest stars.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureVivica A. Fox Calls Kevin Samuels's Death "Karma"Vivica A. Fox had harsh words for Kevin Samuels after his death.By Cole Blake
- MusicYG Speaks On "F*cked Up" Record Deal: "White People In Offices Stole From Me"The Rap mogul called the situation "karma" because when he was young, he used to rob and steal from people.By Erika Marie
- BeefFuture's BM Eliza Reign Uses Summer Walker's Own Song To Diss HerEliza Reign uses Summer Walker's own song against her after rumors broke about a possible breakup with London On Da Track.By Alex Zidel
- BeefNick Cannon Blames Eminem Karma For Orlando Brown's Oral Sex AllegationsNick Cannon speaks about his Eminem diss track and how it led to Orlando Brown's oral sex claim.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentCuban Doll Explains Her Major Label Beef In "On The Come Up"Cuban Doll opens up about the benefits of independence, inspiring the youth, and more. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicT.I. Issues Karmic Warning To Kodak Black: "You Get What You Give"T.I. believes Kodak Black has a date with the "Karma Police." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsCuban Doll & Moneybagg Yo Team Up On "Subs"Cuban Doll and Moneybagg Yo link up on a highlight off of "Karma."
By Aron A.
- SongsLucky Daye Wants That Old Thing Back On "Karma"Lucky Daye returns with addictive new "Karma" track.By Milca P.
- EntertainmentWendy Williams Dragged By Cherie Johnson: "How Come You Ain't Getting Pregnant?"Cherie Johnson had some harsh words for Wendy Williams after hearing the reports.By Alex Zidel
- MusicQueen Naija Claps Back At Pastor Who Accuses Her Of Biting His TrackThe good Lawd blessed them with the same melodies.By Zaynab
- MusicQueen Naija's "Medicine" Reaches No. 1 On Adult R&B Songs ChartQueen Naija's "Medicine" rises in popularity.By Milca P.
- MusicDave East Reveals Title Of Debut Album & Expected ReleaseDave East's debut studio album is expected to arrive in the first quarter of 2019.By Aron A.