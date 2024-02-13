Taylor Swift & Ice Spice Link Up With Shaq At The Super Bowl

Taylor Swift and Ice Spice are two people who come from very different musical backgrounds. However, they have become good friends over the last year or so. Taylor got Spice to feature on the remix of her song "Karma." Furthermore, Ice Spice got to perform at the Era's Tour which was a huge look for her. At the Grammys, the two spent quite a bit of time together and it was all very cute. Subsequently, on Sunday, they linked up for the Super Bowl and it was all very special.

Ice Spice got to watch Taylor's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, bring home the Lombardi trophy. Overall, the game was extremely close and ended up going to overtime. The Chiefs scored a touchdown thanks to Patrick Mahomes and Mecole Hardman, which ultimately ended the game. Spice and Taylor were extremely excited and it made for a great moment. Although as it turns out, Taylor and Spice also got to meet some massive celebs at the game. For instance, the two ran into Shaq and made sure to get a picture.

Taylor Swift x Ice Spice x Shaq

Shaq towered over the two artists in the picture, although they all seemed to be extremely happy to have met up. After all, the Super Bowl continues to be a phenomenal place to network. It costs a lot of money to go to the big game, and this leads to a lot of famous people at the event. Even if they aren't a fan of the teams that are playing, a celebrity will try to go just for the experience. Thankfully for Taylor, she had a purpose to be there and she most definitely made the most out of it.

Let us know what you thought about this year's Super Bowl, in the comments section down below. Did the Chiefs deserve the win or did the 49ers blow it? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

