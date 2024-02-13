Taylor Swift Propels Super Bowl To Its Best Ratings Ever

Taylor Swift was at the Super Bowl and she was impossible to miss. Overall, there is good reason for this. She has generated a ton of revenue for the NFL amid her relationship with Travis Kelce. Furthermore, she was in a sky box with Ice Spice, Lana Del Rey, and a plethora of other celebrities. People wanted to see what Taylor was up to, and it manifested in all sorts of unique coverage. While some felt like the pans to Taylor Swift were too much, others were tuning in just to see her.

Now, the Swifties are football fans and that is a good thing for the NFL. Heading into this Super Bowl, there was all sorts of talk about the ratings and how they could end up being affected. Well, they were affected in perhaps the best way possible. In a new report, it was revealed that this was the highest-rated Super Bowl ever with 123 million viewers. Moreover, it was the highest-rated television show ever, since the Moon Landing back in the late 60s. All-in-all, it was a huge success for the NFL.

The Taylor Swift Effect

If anything, this just proves that the Taylor Swift effect is real. Even if some fans do not want this to be the case, it is indeed factual. Young fans who would never watch football without Taylor were tuning in. From there, you had hardcore fans tuning in to see if Patrick Mahomes could win a legacy-defining third Super Bowl. There were all sorts of storylines that made this Super Bowl one worth watching. Thankfully, the game itself ended up living up to the hype. At the end of the day, lots of fans were eating good on Sunday night.

