Taylor Swift's Stalker Arrested Ahead Of Chiefs-Bills Game

A man accused of trying to break into Taylor Swift’s apartment in New York City was arrested on Saturday, ahead of the singer's trip to Buffalo to watch her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Bills in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. The New York Post reports that police answered a call regarding a “disorderly person” on Franklin Street in Tribeca.

"Upon arrival, (police) were informed that the individual attempted to open a door to a building at the location," a public information officer told the Post. An eyewitness cited by the outlet also said: “I first saw him around 1:00 PM — he went up to Taylor’s door. I’m not sure if he knocked or rang the doorbell.”

Police Arrest Taylor Swift's Stalker In N.Y.C.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 20: New York Police are seen detaining a suspected stalker outside Taylor. Swift's apartment in Tribeca on January 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Since going public with their relationship, Swift and Kelce have been dealing with all sorts of media attention. Kelce discussed the experience during a press conference back in October. “We’re learning with the paparazzi taking photos from all over the place,” Kelce told reporters at the time. "But at the same time, you know, it comes with it. You’ve got a lot of people that care about Taylor, and for good reason. You’ve just got to keep living and learning and enjoying the moments.”

As of Sunday night, Swift is in attendance at Kelce's game against the Chiefs. She's alongside the star tight end's brother, Jason, who was eliminated from contention, along with the rest of the Philadelphia Eagles, last week. After that loss, he reportedly announced his retirement to his teammates at the age of 36. On his podcast, however, he walked back those remarks. Be on the lookout for further updates on Taylor Swift and the NFL playoffs on HotNewHipHop.

