Jason Kelce Set To Retire Following Shocking Loss To The Buccaneers

For years, Jason Kelce has been a leader on the Philadelphia Eagles. The team's trusted center has been through a lot with the city of Brotherly Love. Of course, they won a Super Bowl back in 2018. However, they had a few bad years before they were eventually able to get back to a Super Bowl just last year. Overall, it seemed like there was a good chance that the team could get back to the championship game this year. After all, they started off the year with a record of 10-1. Unfortunately, things went terribly wrong at the end, and it culminated in a loss to the Buccaneers in the Wild Card round.

Ultimately, this result was not expected. Most fans felt like the Eagles had the pieces to beat a Baker Mayfield-led Tampa Bay team. However, they were not able to get it done and lost 32-9. At the end of the game, Jason Kelce seemed to be pretty upset about things. He was emotional on the sideline and was hugging his teammates. For the fans at home, the writing seemed to be on the wall. There was a ton of speculation that he was on the verge of retirement. Well, today, those rumors seem to be somewhat confirmed.

Jason Kelce Farewell

According to Adam Schefter, Kelce was telling teammates in the locker room that he would retire. Although he didn't officially announce his retirement, it is now inevitable. Overall, many saw this coming. He was set to retire after the Super Bowl last year, but he thought the team was so special that he would give it another go.

