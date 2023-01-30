Philadelphia Eagles
- SportsJason Kelce Set To Retire Following Shocking Loss To The BuccaneersIt was a truly legendary career.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDarius Slay Has A Warning For Taylor Swift Ahead Of Eagles-Chiefs MatchupDarius Slay is worried about Swift's record.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJalen Hurts Now Highest Paid Player In NFL HistoryJalen Hurts cashes in big with latest contract extension. By Tyler Reed
- SportsEagles Fans Eagerly Wait On Return Of Retro LookThe Eagles may be rocking the coldest retros in the entire league this season. By Tyler Reed
- SportsDrake Hits Lil Uzi Vert's Dance In Hilarious "Reverse Curse" Promo For StakeDrake trolls Meek Mill and Lil Uzi Vert in Stake's new ad following the Eagles loss at the Super Bowl. By Aron A.
- TVSuper Bowl LVII Ratings Hit Six-Year Audience HighSuper Bowl LVII averaged a staggering amount of viewers.By Emily Burr
- SportsJalen Hurts Gracefully Responds To Child Reporter's Question After SB Loss"You want to cherish these moments," Hurts told the teenage reporter.By Thomas Galindo
- SportsStephen A. Smith Reacts To Chiefs ComebackStephen A. gave his thoughts on the big game, this morning.By Alexander Cole
- SportsPatrick Mahomes Sr. Lights Up The "Philly Blunt"Patrick Mahomes Sr. was having fun after the Super Bowl.By Alexander Cole
- SportsSkip Bayless Torments Eagles Fans: WatchSkip is always antagonizing.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKansas City Chiefs Win Super Bowl LVII Against Philadelphia EaglesThe final score was 38-35 at State Farm Arena in Glendale, Arizona, and it was an incredibly tight and exciting display of football.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsMeek Mill Says Eagles Anthem Can Be Both "Dreams & Nightmares" And Lil Uzi Vert's "Just Wanna Rock"Earlier this month, the "Uptown Vibes" artist shut down DJ Drama's that Uzi's club banger has replaced his own long-standing favourite.By Hayley Hynes
- FootballEagles Players Reveal Their Favorite Rihanna Songs Before Super BowlIt seems the Philly team is just as excited for RiRi's halftime show as everyone else.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsEagles Fans Show Out After Team Punches Ticket To The Super BowlEagles fans were on one last night.By Alexander Cole
- SportsMichael B. Jordan Gives His Super Bowl PredictionMichael B. Jordan gave his prediction while on "First Take."By Alexander Cole
- SportsJames Harden Poses With Lil Baby, Meek Mill, & Kevin Hart As His 49ers Get Blown OutHarden was devastated.By Alexander Cole