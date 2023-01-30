In two weeks from now, the Super Bowl will be played out in Arizona. This is going to be a fantastic game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Overall, these were the two best teams in the league all season, and they deserve this spot.

Of course, there are a lot of differing opinions on who will win this game. One of the people who got to voice their prediction was none other than Michael B. Jordan. Jordan is a big Giants fan who saw the Eagles crush his team. However, while on First Take, he got to give his early pick for who takes it all.

Honoree Michael B. Jordan poses with the “Melvin Van Peebles Trailblazer Award” in the press room during Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Michael B. Jordan Talks Super Bowl

When asked by Molly Qerim who will take the big game, Jordan was very quick to say that it would be the Chiefs. Although, it took him forever to finally settle on a score line. In the end, however, he decided that it would be a six-point game in which the Chiefs win 27-21.

Stephen A. Smith made sure to test Jordan by asking him if this pick was purely based on emotion. That’s when Jordan quipped back that he is a Sagittarius and by default is an emotional person. This had the whole panel laughing, although it’s clear that Jordan believes the Chiefs have this in the bag.

.@michaelb4jordan's Super Bowl pick ⬇️



Chiefs 27, Eagles 21 pic.twitter.com/A2cvjL4WFm — First Take (@FirstTake) January 30, 2023

No matter what, this is shaping up to be an amazing game. These are two fantastic quarterbacks who have done some great things this year. Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes deserve this, and we cannot wait to see the outcome.

Let us know who you think is going to win, in the comments down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the NFL.

[Via]