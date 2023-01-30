Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless have been debating all season long about NFL quarterbacks. Bayless seems to believe that Joe Burrow is the best QB in the league. However, Shannon has been adamant that it is actually Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Yesterday, these two squared off for the second-straight season in the AFC Championship Game. Overall, it was another fantastic game that came down to the wire. In the end, it was the Chiefs who came out victorious, by a score of 23-20.

Former NFL player Shannon Sharpe speaks onstage during day one with SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 29, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM )

Shannon Sharpe Reacts

Subsequently, Sharpe and Bayless spoke about the game on Undisputed this morning. As you can imagine, Sharpe felt vindicated after Mahomes scored two touchdowns and added over 300 yards passing. Moreover, he believes the debate is officially over.

“We can put to bed the notion that Joe Burrow is better than Patrick Mahomes, it shouldn’t have been a debate,” Sharpe said. He went on to note that Mahomes had much better stats. Additionally, he thinks that Mahomes has come through with a better resume which includes three Super Bowls in five seasons as a starter.

“We can put to bed the notion that Joe Burrow is better than Patrick Mahomes, it shouldn’t have been a debate.”



— @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/WjVRl6JFLE — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 30, 2023

Skip, however, still believes that Burrow is the better quarterback. He explained how Mahomes got lucky with some bad calls. Furthermore, he felt as if Burrow was on the cusp of winning the match.

“I watched a great game marred by a late bone headed penalty,” Bayless said. “I watched Joe Burrow slightly outplay Patrick Mahomes yet again. He was in position to be 4-0 against Mahomes.”

"I watched a great game marred by a late bone headed penalty. I watched Joe Burrow slightly outplay Patrick Mahomes yet again. He was in position to be 4-0 against Mahomes."



— @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/HMpbFmoCIj — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 30, 2023

Regardless, the Chiefs are now on their way to the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles. It will be an amazing matchup with some great storylines.

Let us know who you think will win the big game, in the comments section down below.

[Via]