Skip Bayless is a man who is known for his controversial opinions. In fact, the more he says crazy things, the more people pay attention to him. Overall, he is a performance artist of sorts. He knows his role and he is constantly playing it, even when he is off the air.

Sure, this persona has gotten him into a lot of trouble. However, he always seems to come out of his controversies unscathed. For some, this is completely unfair. Unfortunately, that’s just how the media game works these days. As the saying goes, people love to watch a trainwreck.

Skip Bayless attends the 16th Annual Webby Awards at Hammerstein Ballroom on May 21, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images)

Skip Bayless Speaks

When it comes to NFL quarterbacks, Bayless has always held the opinion that Tom Brady is the best in the league. Now, however, Brady is on his way out and younger players are beginning to take over. One such star is Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Ever since bursting onto the scene, Bayless has been in love with Burrow. After all, the kid carried the Bengals to a Super Bowl appearance in just his second year with the team. Bayless believes he is the new Brady, and on today’s show, he declared Burrow as “the best quarterback in the National Football League.”

"Joe Burrow is the best quarterback in the National Football League."



— @RealSkipBayless takes issue with Burrow listed as NFL's 4th most valuable player pic.twitter.com/SqrpzTMwnl — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 19, 2023

There are plenty of people out there who would agree with this take. After all, Burrow has been phenomenal and he has taken advantage of the fact that he has some incredible weapons at his disposal. However, he will find it difficult this weekend as he takes on Josh Allen, who is also considered to be one of the best in the league.

Let us know whether or not you agree with Skip’s take, in the comments down below. Additionally, keep it locked to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world.

