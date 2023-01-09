Skip Bayless has oftentimes found himself to be the center of attention. Most of the time, this is for all of the wrong reasons. Overall, Bayless seems to love having the spotlight. However, that was certainly not the case as Bayless trended online for his comments about Damar Hamlin.

Following Hamlin’s frightening and devastating injury, Bayless tweeted: “No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game – but how?. This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome … which suddenly seems so irrelevant.”

Skip Bayless attends the Iraq And Afghanistan Veterans of America 7th annual Heroes Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on November 12, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Steve Zak Photography/FilmMagic)

Of course, many found this to be heinous considering what we had just witnessed on the field. Immediately after his statement, Bayless was hit with harsh criticism by many in the sports world. After years of being a troll, people finally took out their frustrations in a timely yet effective manner.

Skip Bayless Corrects Course

Since that time, Bayless has been trying to clarify what he meant. For instance, with the Bills playing the Patriots this weekend, Bayless made sure to note how insignificant this game is. Overall, he also had smoke for the Bengals, who he felt were being disrespectful about losing a game. Needless to say, Skip doesn’t want to be the bad guy.

“Happy for the Bills. Rooting for them. But hard to get too excited about the outcome of a football game,” Skip wrote. “As I said again and again on Monday night, all that matters is Damar Hamlin. Prayed for him immediately on Monday night then for his complete recovery this Sunday morning.”

Happy for the Bills. Rooting for them. But hard to get too excited about the outcome of a football game. As I said again and again on Monday night, all that matters is Damar Hamlin. Prayed for him immediately on Monday night then for his complete recovery this Sunday morning. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 8, 2023

I have no sympathy for the angry Bengals & Joe Mixon's "anti coin flip" TD celebration. As I said Monday night, NOTHING MATTERS BUT DAMAR HAMLIN'S HEALTH. NOTHING LIKE THIS HAD EVER HAPPENED BEFORE. SO FORGET ABOUT WHAT'S FAIR OR UNFAIR IN THE PLAYOFFS. COIN FLIPS ARE IRRELEVANT. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 8, 2023

Just last week, Bayless and his co-host Shannon Sharpe got into it on the air about the tweet. Sharpe said he wanted Bayless to take the tweet down, however, Bayless did not want to hear it. This subsequently led to another awkward exchange between the two.

Given how much of the show is manufactured for ratings, who knows if any of this is real or Shannon is trying to fool people.



But this scene from the opening of Undisputed is *very* tense and I doubt Skip and Shannon will be working together for long.pic.twitter.com/tbyPH8iGov — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 4, 2023

With people running out of patience for Skip Bayless, it remains to be seen how all of this will end. At the end of the day, this is big ratings for FS1, who have been the biggest beneficiaries of the bad press.

