Skip Bayless has apologized for his controversial tweet from Monday night regarding the injury of Damar Hamlin. The Buffalo Bills safety collapsed during the team’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals after suffering cardiac arrest.

“No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game – but how?” Bayless tweeted at the time. “This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome … which suddenly seems so irrelevant.”

BRISTOL, CT – AUGUST 30: Sports journalist and television personality, Skip Bayless is featured on First Take, ESPN2’s daily sports talk show. On Friday morning, August 30, 2013, Bayless participated in debate with Stephen A. Smith as he does everyday, during their two hour morning program from 10am – noon. (Photo by Christopher Capozziello/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

After he began catching backlash for the post, Bayless attempted to clarify what he meant.

“Nothing is more important than that young man’s health. That was the point of my last tweet. I’m sorry if that was misunderstood but his health is all that matters,” Bayless tweeted.

Finally, during Tuesday morning’s episode of Undisputed, Bayless apologized at length.

“I apologize for what for what we’re going to set out to do here today, if it offends anyone because we’re going to try to do the show pretty much as usual we do the show,” he said. “I’ll admit up front that I’m still shook up what happened last night to Damar Hamlin.”

“In fact, I’m not sure I’m capable of doing this show today,” he added.

Bayless went on to say that he and the crew struggled with the decision as to whether to stay on the air on Tuesday.

While Skip Bayless was on the show, his usual co-host, Shannon Sharpe was not present. It is unclear why, although Bayless confirmed he’ll be back on Wednesday.

Check out Bayless’ aforementioned tweet below.

