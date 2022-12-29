Skip Bayless has made a career off of being a LeBron James hater. For some, this is incredibly sad. For others, this is peak entertainment. Bayless certainly knows how to be a polarizing figure, and that will never change. However, it is ultimately what has made him so famous.

Sports journalist and television personality, Skip Bayless grabs his gym bag from the trunk of his car after the live filming of First Take, ESPN2’s daily sports talk show, on Friday morning, August 30, 2013, at ESPN Headquarters. Bayless is on air with Stephen A. Smith and Cari Champion as he is every week day, during their two hour morning program from 10am – noon. (Photo by Christopher Capozziello/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Recently, LeBron and the Lakers lost to the Miami Heat. After the game, LeBron was asked if winning is really his priority right now. James came right out and said that it was. Although the Lakers are playing horribly, LeBron’s stats are still outstanding, which ultimately led to the question.

“I’m a winner & I want to win,” LeBron said. “I want to still compete for championships & that’s been my passion & goal since I entered the league as an 18yo kid out of Akron, Ohio…Playing basketball just to be playing basketball is not in my DNA anymore.”

LEBRON: "I'm a winner & I want to win. I want to still compete for championships & that's been my passion & goal since I entered the league as an 18yo kid out of Akron, Ohio…Playing basketball just to be playing basketball is not in my DNA anymore.”pic.twitter.com/lAB22WNt6K — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) December 29, 2022

Skip Bayless Reacts

Bayless did not appreciate this response one bit. Overall, Bayless has been trying to prove to everyone that LeBron just cares about stats right now. That said, he unleashed a rant today about how LeBron needs to stop lying. Simply put, he finds it “unbecoming.”

“This is unbecoming of LeBron. LeBron is better than this,” Bayless said. “LeBron wants to win, I get it. But I just didn’t want to hear this now from LeBron. I don’t think his teammates wanted to hear this right now.”

LeBron wants to win, I get it. But I just didn’t want to hear this now from LeBron. I don’t think his teammates wanted to hear this right now. More @undisputed, now on FS1. https://t.co/tvBTzqUvCE — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 29, 2022

Bayless will find any reason to disparage LeBron, and this was one of the better reasons he could find. It might be sad, but oh boy does it get FS1 those sweet, sweet ratings.

Let us know what you thought of Bayless’ commentary, in the comments section down below.

