LeBron James is one of the best basketball players to ever live. He is top two on most people’s all-time lists, and there is a case to be made that he is the best ever. However, many are set in stone that the GOAT is actually just Michael Jordan.

Either way, LeBron is currently on a mission. Part of that mission is chasing down Kareem for the all-time scorer’s title. As it stands, James is just under 600 points back. On his current trajectory, he would break the record in about 19 games. This would be a massive achievement that fans can’t wait to see happen.

LeBron Speaks

Last night, LeBron got just a bit closer to the record as he scored 27 points against the Miami Heat. Unfortunately, the Lakers still lost. Overall, this has been the story of the season. LeBron plays well, but his team still ultimately fails him.

Following last night’s game, LeBron addressed the media and revealed his current mindset. Some feel as though he is stat padding to chase Kareem. However, LeBron assured people that he wants to win, first and foremost.

“I’m a winner & I want to win,” LeBron said. “I want to still compete for championships & that’s been my passion & goal since I entered the league as an 18yo kid out of Akron, Ohio…Playing basketball just to be playing basketball is not in my DNA anymore.”

Competing for a championship is likely out of the question this season. The Lakers simply do not have the juice right now, regardless of how well LeBron has played. It’s sad, but it is true.

