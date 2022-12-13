LeBron James has had a legendary career in the NBA, and he is well on his way to breaking some truly impeccable records. One of these records has not been broken in 40 years. Of course, we are talking about Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record.

Although LeBron has the most points across the regular season and the playoffs, it is the regular season record that everyone cares about. Overall, it seems likely that LeBron will break the record this season. However, there is no guarantee he breaks it as injuries are always a possibility.

A rear view is pictured as LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on December 11, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

LeBron James Reveals His True Feelings

For the most part, LeBron has been talking about what an honor this record would be. While this may be the case, it seems like LeBron isn’t as moved by the record as he has let on. This revelation came recently as some fans were chirping James courtside. At one point, James was asked if he would cry when he breaks the record. Consequently, it led to an interesting exchange.

“I’ll cry if we win a championship. Not for a scoring record. I didn’t even try to break it,” LeBron James said. This is a pretty unique statement to make in front of a camera. Surely, LeBron knew the phone was recording, although he did not seem to care. Instead, he gave his pure unfiltered thoughts, and it was quite refreshing.

“I’ll cry if we win a championship. Not for a scoring record. I didn’t even try to break it”



– LeBron James



We’re sure these comments will lead to some sort of essay on Kareem’s substack. The former Lakers legend has been quite critical of LeBron in the past, and these latest revelations could end up rubbing him the wrong way.

