Over the course of the last year, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has been extremely critical of LeBron James. Kareem has also had choice words for various other players around the league, however, there is no doubt that he has gone after LeBron in particular, especially when it comes to his COVID comments, and even his celebrations.

This will be an interesting year for LeBron as he will likely surpass Kareem for the most points in the history of the NBA. It is a massive feat, and with Kareem and LeBron at odds with one another, it could be very awkward when LeBron does, in fact, break the record.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

After a preseason game last night, LeBron was even asked about Kareem and everything that surrounds breaking the record. The reporter wanted to know if LeBron had any thoughts about Kareem and whether or not they had a relationship.

This led to a very short answer in which LeBron simply said “No thoughts & no relationship.” LeBron was very quick to move past this question, so it is clear that he is not happy with Kareem, especially in light of recent events.

LeBron was asked about his thoughts & relationship with Kareem.



“No thoughts & no relationship.”



pic.twitter.com/9SSi59aMYH — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) October 4, 2022

It remains to be seen if this relationship can be repaired, although for now, it is not looking good.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the NBA world.