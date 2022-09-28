Throughout the decades, numerous amazing players have suited up for the Los Angeles Lakers. In terms of history, they probably have the greatest set of players in the history of the NBA, and if you are a fan of the team, you have lived through some amazing eras of Lakers basketball.

When you throw LeBron into the mix, it is almost impossible to make a Lakers all-time starting five without offending some people. There are too many good players to choose from, and if you leave someone off of the list, you know that there are some Lakers fans who will come after you.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

According to reporter Peter Dewey, LeBron found this out the hard way as he recently gave his pick for the Lakers’ starting five. As you will see, he left Kareem off of this list, although it seemingly has nothing to do with Abdul-Jabbar’s recent criticisms of LeBron.

“All-time starting five for the Lakers?” James said. “I’m going Magic [Johnson] at 1, Jerry West at the 2, Kobe [Bryant] at the 3, myself at the 4 and Shaq (Shaquille O’Neal) at the 5. I mean Shaq is so dominant, man. I mean, I love Kareem too. I can’t even front on that, but Shaq’s so dominant, we need a big cuz I’m playing the 4, so we need a big. A.D. already put himself in the Top 5? Well put A.D. in, take me out.”

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

It is hard to bet against LeBron’s starting five, but the exclusion of Kareem might draw some angry cries from the purple and gold fanbase.

Let us know your all-time Lakers starting five, in the comments below.

[Via]