If you are a Lakers fan, then you are aware of the fact that this team is not very good when it comes to three-point shooting. They have very few players who can actually hit threes at a consistent clip, and it was a huge reason for their downfall last year. In the offseason, they did not address this need, and now, it is up to the current roster to improve.

Yesterday, training camp began for every single team in the NBA, and the Lakers took full advantage of this. The team’s big three consisting of Anthony Davis, LeBron James, and Russell Westbrook are all looking to make big moves this year, and they decided to work on their shooting during practice.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

As you can see in the clip below, LeBron, AD, and Russ all participated in a three-point shooting competition. It was a great way for the three stars to improve their game, and while we don’t know who won this competition, it was probably LeBron given just how bad Russ and AD were from beyond the arc last season.

Russ, AD & Bron were having a three-point competition 👀🍿



(via @mcten) pic.twitter.com/3h7V3gb8kw — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 27, 2022

This is a good bonding exercise for the Lakers, who are in desperate need of improvement this year. If they keep these practice habits up, perhaps they can surprise some people once the season starts.