LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar have been at odds as of late. While LeBron has remained fairly quiet on the topic, Kareem has offered quite a bit of criticism toward LeBron. Much of this criticism has to do with LeBron’s celebrations as we as his comments on matters like COVID and even the vaccine.

Recently, LeBron was asked about whether or not he even speaks to Kareem, and as you can imagine, LeBron said no. This is definitely disappointing when you consider how LeBron is set to break Kareem’s scoring record this year. It could have been a great moment between the two men, but at this point, who knows if Kareem will even be in attendance for that game?

LeBron was asked about his thoughts & relationship with Kareem.



“No thoughts & no relationship.”



With LeBron’s recent comments in mind, Stephen A. Smith decided to weigh in on the situation. As you will see down below, Smith notes that Kareem has at times been less than personable when it comes to his criticisms of people. With that being said, Smith respects Kareem’s activism, noting that he and LeBron are both cerebral men who are very aware of their surroundings.

Smith also went on to say that he can see why LeBron is upset with Kareem given the fact that LeBron has done so much for his community. Smith did make sure to explain that LeBron has a ton of respect for Kareem and that he understands what a legend Abdul-Jabbar truly is.

Overall, Smith believes the whole situation is unfortunate, which is a take many Lakers fans have. Hopefully, these two can work out their differences sooner rather than later.