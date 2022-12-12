LeBron James has been in the NBA for 20 seasons now. Even now, he still has a lot to give the game. For instance, Dennis Schroeder recently made the claim that LeBron wants to play until the age of 45. This would be an incredible feat, however, who knows if Schroeder’s comments are accurate?

Having said that, LeBron is looking to play with his sons Bronny and Bryce. They are exceptional high school basketball players at Sierra Canyon, and they are continuing Bron’s legacy. As it turns out, they will be playing against Kiyan Anthony tonight. Of course, Kiyan is the son of Carmelo Anthony, who plays for Christ The King High School in New York.

LeBron James #6 and Carmelo Anthony #7 of the Los Angeles Lakers laugh prior to the game against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on January 23, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

LeBron James Reflects

When LeBron was in high school, he had some great battles against Melo. Melo was playing for Oak Hill while James was on St. Vincent-St. Mary’s. Subsequently, both players ended up in the NBA and were top three draft picks. Now, their sons will get to play against each other in what should be an amazing game.

LeBron is super stoked about all of this. In fact, the Lakers superstar took to his Instagram page where he spoke about the upcoming game. Overall, he isn’t making any predictions, however, he did make sure to reflect on his matchups with Melo and what this means for him as a parent.

“The Legacies Continue To Live On tonight!” James wrote. “Wow this is surreal and quite frankly insane!! 21 years later from when I played vs my brother @carmeloanthony (St-V/Oak Hill) and now this evening our boys are playing against one another! Life is Good/Beautiful.”

This game is going to be broadcast on ESPN 2 which is great news for everyone interested in seeing these schools play one another. The game goes down at 11 PM EST, and there is going to be a ton of fanfare.

