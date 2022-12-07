LeBron James has been in the league for 20 seasons, which means he has seen a whole lot of guys play the game. At this stage in his career, he knows the makings of a superstar. Subsequently, he likes to call out who he thinks is up next, especially when they beat him.

Last night, LeBron was in Cleveland where he got to play the Cleveland Cavaliers. This was a special return for LeBron as the Cavaliers are where he started his career. However, things did not go great for James as he ended up losing by a score of 116-102.

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers fights for a loose ball with Evan Mobley #4 and Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on December 06, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Lakers 115-100. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

LeBron Impressed By Mitchell

The star of the Cavaliers last night was clearly Donovan Mitchell. The newly-acquired star dropped a total of 43 points, which ultimately spoiled the homecoming. It was a tough match for the Lakers, and consequently, James took notice of the young star.

When asked about Mitchell after the game, LeBron had nothing but praise for the young star. Overall, James definitely kept his answer short, but he made sure to pay respect. “He’s Mitchell,” James said. “He’s a special kid.”

LeBron James and the Lakers are now 10-13 this season with the loss. The Lakers do seem to be on a solid trajectory right now, however, it is not going to be easy. Anthony Davis and James will not play tonight as the Lakers take on the Toronto Raptors. Overall, it is a bad predicament, although it is one the Lakers have experienced all too often this season.

Stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the basketball world. Also, let us know what you think of Mitchell, in the comments down below.

[Via]