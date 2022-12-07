LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers were in Cleveland last night where the team took on the Cavaliers. The Cavs are a team on the come-up right now, especially thanks to the efforts of Donovan Mitchell. With Mitchell on the roster, many think this team could win the East.

However, James and the Lakers were trying to spoil the party last night. Of course, James has a lot of history with the Cavaliers as he had two separate stints with the team. Whenever he shows up in Cleveland, it is a huge moment, and last night was no different.

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers rests during a break in the game against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on December 04, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

LeBron Shouts Out Cleveland

In the end, however, the Lakers could not keep up with the Cavs. They lost the game and Mitchell ended up with a whopping 43 points. It was a phenomenal performance that ultimately overshadowed LeBron’s return. Overall, it was not a great night for the Lakers.

Despite this, LeBron was still someone that the media wanted to hear from after the game. He dropped 21 points and 17 rebounds, so it’s not like he played poorly. As you can see below, he showed a lot of love to Cleveland and even touched on the memories the city gives him.

“It’s always love coming back here. The memories that I have here will never be forgotten,” James said.

LeBron on his return to Cleveland tonight ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VDtOSsYf40 — NBA (@NBA) December 7, 2022

Below, you can find some of the highlights from the match. Let us know what you thought of LeBron’s performance, in the comments section down below.

