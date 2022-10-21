Donovan Mitchell was acquired by the Cleveland Cavaliers back in September after a blockbuster trade. No one had the Cavaliers on their radar when it came to Mitchell, as most people thought he would go to the Miami Heat or perhaps even the New York Knicks.

In fact, the Knicks seemed like the most likely destination for the star. His dad works for the New York Mets and he has spent a lot of his time in the Big Apple. In the end, however, a Knicks deal did not work out, and now, Mitchell is looking to take the Cavaliers back to the playoffs.

In an interview with JJ Redick, Mitchell dropped the bombshell that he was actually traded to the Knicks on September 1st. Mitchell had told all of his friends that it was going down, but in the end, something happened and he went to Cleveland instead.

“On the (September 1st), I went to sleep like, okay I’m on the Knicks. I’m going to New York and I’m building a house back home,” he explained.

No one knows why the trade fell through, although it’s clear that Knicks fans will be very disappointed to hear this.

