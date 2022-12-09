LeBron James continues to be the most famous player in the NBA. Even in his 20th season, LeBron has managed to impress fans with his play. While the Lakers have certainly struggled at times, there is no doubt that he can play at a high level. Additionally, he still has plenty of records to break.

When LeBron decides to retire from the game, it is going to be to the detriment of the league. Subsequently, the NBA will have to find a new face. It is not going to be easy to do, however, the league has a few years to prepare itself for that upcoming reality.

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots over Caris LeVert #3 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on December 06, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Lakers 115-100. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

LeBron James Hop On New Trend

If you have been on social media as of late, you know that Artificial Intelligence seems to be all the rage. AI art is sweeping the world, and a lot of artists are upset about it, with good reason. However, a lot of people are into the new trend, including LeBron James it seems.

For instance, there is a new program that will take a photo of you and then turn you into a piece of art. James recently did this and posted the results on his Instagram page. Consequently, the results are actually quite unique. Below, you can find a series of images that depict LeBron in various outfits.

The topic of AI art is a huge discourse in art circles right now. Many believe this type of art is lifeless, and ultimately takes away from those who actually have the talent to make art on their own. Overall, it is yet another case of technology replacing human beings.

