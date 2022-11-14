Carmelo Anthony is one of the most prolific scorers the NBA has ever seen. Unfortunately, he is currently out of a job, although he is looking for one. In the meantime, Carmelo has been able to support his son Kiyan, who is a 15-year-old hooper at Christ the King High School.

Kiyan Takes After Carmelo

At just a young age, Kiyan has been able to light the world on fire. It is easy to see how this is the case when you consider how he has Carmelo to teach him the way. Just like his dad, Kiyan has a knack for scoring the basketball, and it has gotten him looks from a ton of different schools.

Yes, that’s right, at the age of 15, Kiyan is already getting college offers. Of course, bearing the Anthony name certainly helps. Regardless, the kid is getting a ton of attention, and he could very well be a household name in a few years. We’re sure Melo is very proud.

So far, Kiyan has seen offers from Memphis, Manhattan, George Mason, and Bryant. The biggest offer of them all, however, comes from a school that is synonymous with Carmelo. Any self-respecting basketball fan knows that we are talking about the Syracuse Orange.

Melo won a National title with the Orange back in 2003. It was a legendary moment for the future Hall of Famer, and now, his son could potentially carry forth that legacy. While Kiyan has yet to vocalize his intentions, one could guess Syracuse is at the top of his list.

Beyond blessed to receive an offer from Syracuse University! #GOORANGE🍊🍊 pic.twitter.com/uBMq5Kwdv7 — Kiyan Anthony (@kiyananthony) November 13, 2022

This is a very cool moment for Carmelo, Kiyan, and everyone involved. Kiyan still has a lot of growing to do as a young basketball star, but he has the potential to do great things. Hopefully, the pressure doesn’t become too much. In the social media age, expectations have become ridiculous, especially when it comes to developing hoopers.

