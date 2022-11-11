If you have been following basketball these past few months, you know that people are talking about Bronny & Bryce James. These are the two sons of LeBron James, and this season, they are playing together at Sierra Canyon. Bronny is currently 18 years old, and is poised to play college ball next year.

Bronny & Bryce Draw Crowds

With Bronny and Bryce playing together, you can be certain that the fanfare is at another level. Sierra Canyon games were already packed in the past. But that is especially true this year. People want to see Bronny, and they also want to see Bryce, who is just 15 years old.

This week, the two brothers were front and center for the “Midnight Madness” showcase, hosted by Sierra Canyon. It’s a cool event that allows the players to show off their talents. An intrasquad scrimmage is played in front of a large crowd, and plenty of unique plays are made throughout the festivities.

In the video clips posted throughout this article, you can see Bronny & Bryce engaged in some high-level dunks. At just 15, Bryce can dunk at a high-level, while his older brother is doing windmills. It’s truly impressive what they can do at such a young age.

LeBron Is A Proud Father

LeBron was in attendance, and he had a huge smile on his face the whole time. In fact, Savannah was there as well, and she appeared to be enjoying the festivities just as much. Overall, it was truly an amazing showcase for everyone involved, and the fans certainly got their money’s worth.

As it stands, Bronny is in the midst of getting recruited for college teams. Ohio State seems to have an offer on the table, although it remains to be seen whether or not Bronny accepts.

