Bryce James has been doing some big things with Sierra Canyon this past season. He is currently in his sophomore year at the school, and many are impressed with his play. Although Bronny is getting most of the attention right now, there is no doubt that Bryce has been fun to watch.

Overall, Bryce has been seen as the better player for his age. Some believe Bryce could be a bigger star than Bronny, however, he is still too young to tell. At the end of the day, he is just a teenager who still needs to develop. Regardless, people are very excited about his future.

Bryce James #5 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers warms up before the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Cleveland High School on November 19, 2022 in Reseda, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Bryce James Praised

Recently, Bryce was featured in a highlight reel from Slam. With Bryce’s minutes starting to increase, he has had more opportunities to put up highlights. In fact, LeBron posted the clips on his Instagram page, and you can see the teenager pulling off some dunks. For a Sophomore, this is incredibly impressive.

“Well Well Well! My Killa is coming for his too! Keep going Young King,” LeBron wrote on social media. While James has been focused on Bronny and his college decision, there is no doubt he still cares deeply about what Bryce is doing. In a few years from now, the legend could have two kids in the NBA. Overall, that would be extremely special.

For now, Bryce still has a very long way to go. With that being said, many scouts are already taking a look at the young star. He has received some college offers, and that interest will only increase over the coming years.

