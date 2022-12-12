Bryce James is LeBron James’ youngest son and as it stands, he is playing basketball for Sierra Canyon. What is cool about Bryce is that he gets to play with his younger brother, Bronny. Together, Bryce and Bronny have made huge waves on the court. Additionally, they are both getting college offers.

At this point, Bryce is just 15 years old, however, he is already almost as tall as his dad. Not to mention, there are people out there who believe Bryce has the potential to be an NBA star. No matter how you swing it, the future is very bright for Bryce, and there are a ton of reasons to be excited about him.

Bryce James #5 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers warms up before the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Cleveland High School on November 19, 2022 in Reseda, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Bryce James Signs New Deal



Interestingly enough, James is already signing Name, Image, and Likeness deals. Bronny has signed quite a few already. For instance, the oldest James brother was able to get himself a deal with Beats by Dre, and even Nike. Now, however, Bryce is getting his name out there with a Klutch Sports deal.



For those who may not know, Klutch Sports is the agency run by Rich Paul. Paul is LeBron’s agent, who is one of the most powerful people in all of basketball. This kind of deal was inevitable, however, it is certainly deserved. Bryce is someone who is getting a lot of looks right now, and he needs all the representation he can get.

Perhaps this is a bit too much pressure to put on a teenager. Although, it does appear like Bryce is ready to handle the task at hand. He has shown a ton of maturity thus far, and fans can’t wait to see what else is next for him.

