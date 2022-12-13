Yesterday was a huge day for high school basketball as Bronny & Bryce James took on Kiyan Anthony. This is important as LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony were once high school rivals. Now, everything is coming full circle for these two, and it is a massive moment for the future of the sport.

Sierra Canyon took on Christ The King in California, and it brought out all of the stars. Scottie Pippen was in attendance, as well as Kim Kardashian. From there, LeBron and Melo were there to cheer on their boys, who were front and center throughout the entire game.

Bronny James #0 plays against Kiyan Anthony #11 at the Sierra Canyon vs Christ The King boys basketball game at Sierra Canyon High School on December 12, 2022 in Chatsworth, California. (Photo by Cassy Athena/Getty Images)

Bronny Dominates

Bronny was all over the court whether it be offensively, or defensively. Sierra Canyon ended up winning 62-51, and a lot of it was because of what James did on defense. He managed to score 12 points, and he kept Kiyan Anthony to just 10.

In the video clips below, you can see some highlights from the game. Overall, both Bronny and Kiyan are exceptionally talented. The game was being broadcast on ESPN, which allowed a broader audience to truly get a feel for this next generation of basketball talent. If you’re LeBron and Melo, you cannot help but feel extremely proud.

Kiyan Anthony gets on the board with a smooth outside shot 💯@kiyananthony @ctkroyals pic.twitter.com/FPcFriEYby — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) December 13, 2022

Bronny goes coast to coast for a lefty finish 🤩@0BronnyJames @SCanyonSports pic.twitter.com/IHxH2lSEuJ — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) December 13, 2022

Subsequently, the James family and the Anthony family took some photos together after the game. It was a truly amazing moment that showcased how multiple generations of basketball are coming together. For those who watched LeBron and Melo duke it out in high school, this was definitely a night to remember.

The James & Anthony family at the Christ the King vs. Sierra Canyon game tonight.



Basketball royalty 🐐 pic.twitter.com/CVETYIDfSy — NBA Buzz (@OfficialNBABuzz) December 13, 2022

Bronny has a very bright future as numerous colleges have made him offers. For now, however, he has yet to make a decision on where he wants to go. As for Bryce and Kiyan, they have offers of their own, although at 15 years old, it is too early to make that choice.

