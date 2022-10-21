Bronny James Jr. is someone that many in the basketball world are paying attention to. LeBron’s eldest son is currently 18 years old and this year, he will be in his Senior season with Sierra Canyon. As it turns out, he is also going to be playing in the Overtime Elite league as part of the California Basketball Club.

Bronny made his debut in the league last night in Atlanta, and he got to play in front of a bunch of stars. This included the likes of Quavo, Swae Lee, Paolo Banchero, and many more. Unfortunately, Bronny’s team lost, but his 16 points were enough to turn some heads.

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

In the footage supplied by TMZ, Bronny could be seen making four three-point shots He was channeling his inner Steph Curry with his play, and the crowd was loving every single second of it.

Bronny is someone who has been praised for his defense, and when it comes to offense, his play from beyond the arc has been a strong suit. As he continues to get more comfortable with his shot, there is no doubt he will take his game to new heights.

With Bronny’s senior year on the horizon, keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest updates pertaining to his future NBA career.