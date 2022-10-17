Regardless of where Bronny James Jr goes to school next year, there is no doubt that he will be one of the biggest stars in college basketball. LeBron’s oldest son is 18 years old now, and he is eligible for NIL deals. Just a couple of weeks ago, Bronny signed with Nike, which was a massive deal at the time.

Now, Bronny is getting yet another endorsement deal, this time with the likes of Beats by Dre. Beats by Dre is one of the biggest headphone brands in the world, and now, Bronny will be their first high school signee. It is an incredible accomplishment that just goes to show how big of a name Bronny already is.

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

To mark this brand-new deal, Beats by Dre has already released a commercial that features both LeBron and Bronny. As you can see down below, the two are seen shooting around in their backyard, while both of them listen to music on their Beats earbuds.

The caption of the commercial is unique in its own right, as it reads “The Chosen One vs. The Chosen Son.” This is some incredible marketing, and we’re sure more is on the way for Bronny, who is gearing up for a whirlwind year of college recruitment.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the NBA world.