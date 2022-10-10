Fresh from celebrating his 18th birthday in style, Bronny James’s future is looking even brighter. The son of LeBron and Savannah James has been a star athlete thanks to the encouragement and coaching skills of his superstar father. Sports fans have speculated that it must be difficult for LeBron’s children to grow up with such a successful dad, but according to new reports, Bronny is following in his footsteps.

ESPN has shared that the younger James has signed a new deal with Nike. The company is partnering with five amateur players for their NIL (name, image, likeness) endorsement deals and the Sierra Canyon High School standout made the list.

(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Other noted athletes include Haley Jones, Juju Watkins, Caitlin Clark, and D. J. Wagner.

“Each athlete is recognized as a player who is paving the way for the next generation on and off the court,” said Nike in a statement. “These athletes push Nike to think about new ways the game can break barriers, bring people together, build community and shape the future.”

Back in 2015, LeBron signed a lifetime deal with Nike, making Bronny’s addition another jewel in the James legacy.

