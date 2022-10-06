LeBron James and his son Bronny have a very special relationship. LeBron and Savannah had Bronny at a very young age, and in many ways, they have all grown up together. LeBron has been able to watch Bronny blossom into a young man who has unlimited potential when it comes to the game of basketball.

LeBron has been there for Bronny every step of the way, and that won’t stop anytime soon. Interestingly enough, today is Bronny’s 18th birthday. Turning 18 is a huge milestone in anyone’s life, and to celebrate, LeBron took to Instagram with a heartfelt message.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

“How is this kid 18 years old today y’all!!??!! I can’t deal with it,” LeBron wrote. “I’m so proud of the young man you’ve become kid! Continue to be YOU throughout your journey because it’s simply better that way! And I’ll be right beside you whenever/however needed! Love you Young King. Happy Bday.”

At the age of 18, Bronny is going into his final year with Sierra Canyon. From there, he will get to choose where he goes to college, and there are plenty of offers on the table already.

It is only a matter of time before Bronny and LeBron share the court together on an NBA level. When that day comes, basketball fans will be in awe of yet another huge accomplishment achieved by LeBron.