Beanie Sigel Uses AI To Restore His Original Voice On "Can't Leave Streets Alone"

BY Cole Blake
Cash Money Millionaires 30th Anniversary Concert
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 3: Rapper Beanie Sigel performs during Cash Money Millionaires 30th Anniversary Concert at State Farm Arena on May 3, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Fans are thrilled to finally hear Beanie Sigel getting back into rapping with the help of artificial intelligence.

Beanie Sigel used artificial intelligence to help recapture his original voice for a verse on Porsche Truck Ruk's new single, "Can't Leave Streets Alone." Beanie famously retired from hip-hop for several years following a shooting in 2014 that severely damaged his vocal cords, but he appears to be back to peak form with an impressive performance on the song.

Fans on Instagram have been showing love to Beanie in response to Porsche Truck Ruk posting a clip from the music video. "Hold up do yall hear Siegel ? His voice ? I haven’t heard real time music from em in a while last time I heard he had a more smoother raspy voice this sound like ole beans right here…" one user wrote. Another added with fire emojis: "Hearing beans original voice is a blessing it brings that old Philly vibe we been missing."

Read More: Beanie Sigel Uses AI To Recapture His Old Voice On New Song

Beanie Sigel's Voice

Beanie first revealed that he had begun experimenting with how AI technology could help him capture his old voice during an interview with DJUTV in 2023. “And I think I found a good friend with this AI thing. Yeah. A lot of people frown on AI, but I think that’s gonna work for me,” he said at the time. “It’s definitely for me. Y’all want, what they say, the ‘old Beans’ back? ‘Cause the pen’s still there.”

Since 2019, Beanie has slowly begun getting back into releasing music. In 2022, he contributed a feature on the track "Lock Load," from Conway The Machine's album, God Don't Make Mistakes.

More recently, Beanie and Jadakiss announced that they were working on a collaborative album, back in August. "We letting it out the bag. It's coming, it's coming," Jadakiss said in a video on social media at the time. "We'll see you real soon. We about to f*ck the world up. Free executive producing. Since they made so many billions off us, now we making billions off ourselves." The project will reportedly be executive-produced by Freeway and is titled, Kiss the Mack.

Read More: Memphis Bleek Admits He And Beanie Sigel Blew $300K Instead Of Recording An Album

