Beanie Sigel Uses AI To Recapture His Old Voice On New Song

Beanie Sigel's old voice is back, thanks to artificial intelligence. The rapper appeared on fellow Philadelphia artist D. Jones' new song "Motion Picture," which also features appearances from Jadakiss and K. Gibbs.

On the new song, Beans' old voice returned. In a 2023 interview, Sigel revealed he’s been working on a full project using artificial intelligence to digitally recreate the signature sound that made him popular while he was running with Roc-A-Fella Records in the 2000s. His voice was damaged in a near-fatal shooting in December 2014.

“And I think I found a good friend with this AI thing. Yeah. A lot of people frown on AI, but I think that’s gonna work for me,” he detailed in that same interview. “It’s definitely for me. Y’all want, what they say, the ‘old Beans’ back? ‘Cause the pen’s still there.”

Beanie Sigel Voice

Beanie Sigel has been slowly re-emerging in hip-hop after years of inactivity. After the 2014 shooting, he did not release new music until 2019. Since 2019, he's been around a bit more than usual, including an appearance on the track "Lock Load," the opener from Conway The Machine's excellent 2022 album God Don't Make Mistakes.

Beanie Sigel's decision to use AI has seemingly paid off, as the verse on D. Jones' new track sounds just like a Beans verse from the early 2000s. Not every use of AI in music is one worthy of celebration. However, the AI that Sigel is using here is of himself, and if this is how he chooses to get back into the hip-hop game, then so be it.