Beanie Sigel Uses AI To Recapture His Old Voice On New Song

BY Devin Morton 288 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
beanie-sigel-new-ai-verse-hip-hop-news
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 31: Beanie Sigel performs during Roots Picnic 2025 at The Mann at Fairmount Park on May 31, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Live Nation Urban)
Beanie Sigel first announced plans for a new album with an AI version of his old voice in 2023, and this verse is the first look at the tech he's using.

Beanie Sigel's old voice is back, thanks to artificial intelligence. The rapper appeared on fellow Philadelphia artist D. Jones' new song "Motion Picture," which also features appearances from Jadakiss and K. Gibbs.

On the new song, Beans' old voice returned. In a 2023 interview, Sigel revealed he’s been working on a full project using artificial intelligence to digitally recreate the signature sound that made him popular while he was running with Roc-A-Fella Records in the 2000s. His voice was damaged in a near-fatal shooting in December 2014.

“And I think I found a good friend with this AI thing. Yeah. A lot of people frown on AI, but I think that’s gonna work for me,” he detailed in that same interview. “It’s definitely for me. Y’all want, what they say, the ‘old Beans’ back? ‘Cause the pen’s still there.”

Read More: The 25 Best Rap Albums Of 2025 So Far

Beanie Sigel Voice

Beanie Sigel has been slowly re-emerging in hip-hop after years of inactivity. After the 2014 shooting, he did not release new music until 2019. Since 2019, he's been around a bit more than usual, including an appearance on the track "Lock Load," the opener from Conway The Machine's excellent 2022 album God Don't Make Mistakes.

Beanie Sigel's decision to use AI has seemingly paid off, as the verse on D. Jones' new track sounds just like a Beans verse from the early 2000s. Not every use of AI in music is one worthy of celebration. However, the AI that Sigel is using here is of himself, and if this is how he chooses to get back into the hip-hop game, then so be it.

There is no word on when Beanie Sigel intends to drop the aforementioned full-length project. But, it will undeniably be interesting to listen to and hopefully, it works out for him.

About The Author
Devin Morton
Devin Morton is a News and Evergreen Content Writer at HotNewHipHop from Queens, New York. He started with HNHH in July 2024 as an intern while entering his last year of college, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Stony Brook University's School of Communication and Journalism. He has previously written album reviews covering some of the most popular artists in the game, including Childish Gambino and Ice Spice, as well as conversation starting pieces about the Grammy and BET Hip-Hop Awards. Some of his favorite rappers include Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, and Nas, though he also has a soft spot for the Blog Era guys from when he used to read HNHH as a kid. Besides hip-hop, he's a huge fan of sports (primarily basketball, #HeatCulture) and wrestling. His work for HNHH has reflected his outside interests, also covering sports, politics, and the greater pop culture world, which he has extensive knowledge of in addition to his hip-hop expertise.
Recommended Content
Mass Appeal - 2018 SXSW Conference and Festivals Music Beanie Sigel Says He's Going To Use A.I. To Make His Next Album 1485
NJ: Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2005: Operation Takeover Music Beanie Sigel Urges Jay-Z's Assault Accuser To Reveal Their Identity 2.9K
Theo Wargo/Getty Images Music Jadakiss Says Styles P Was Dissing Jay Z On "Reservoir Dogs" 11.9K
Original Content #TBT: Beanie Sigel 11.3K