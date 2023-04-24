AI music
- TechDMX AI Tracks Earn Fan BacklashThree tracks released by DMX's record label have been heavily criticized by his fanbase. By Ben Mock
- MusicYoung Guru Gets Real About AI Biggie MusicYoung Guru has been very consistent about AI music.By Alexander Cole
- MusicIce Cube Doubles Down On Calling AI Music "Demonic"Ice Cube was very clear about the difference between sampling and AI.By Alexander Cole
- MusicMeek Mill Shares A.I. Song By His Dead Father: "WTF"Meek Mill shared an A.I. song on Twitter that raps from the perspective of his dead father.By Cole Blake
- TechSpotify Wipes Thousands Of AI Songs From Its PlatformSpotify has taken down thousands of songs by the AI company, Boomy.By Cole Blake
- MusicGrimes Gives AI Generators Permission To Use Her VoiceThe singer made a controversial post on the subject.By Noah Grant