Travis Scott & Kid Cudi Victims Of AI As "WEBSTER II" Collab Tape Creates Mass Confusion

It has been nearly four years since Travis Scott and Kid Cudi formed their duo THE SCOTTS. To celebrate them coming together, the dropped an inaugural self-titled single that did massive numbers. However, since then they have not put out any new material under that moniker. There were some rumblings from Cudi that a SCOTTS record would be a possibility in 2023 after shutting that down the year prior. But fans are still being left in the dark on that to this day. That is until today when Travis Scott and his mentor surprised everyone with an album called WEBSTER II (W E B S T E R I I).

Or did they? Fans have been blowing up X about the record, questioning if its real. Right of the bat, you can tell something fishy is going on here. For example, Uproxx confirmed that neither Scott nor Cudi did anything to promote it on social media. Also working against WEBSTER II is the fact that is credited to THE SCOTTS and JACKBOYS. Of course, the latter is Travis' collective of Cactus Jack signees Don Toliver Sheck Wes, etc. that dropped their self-titled record in 2019. Furthermore, it is only up on Apple Music.

X Users React To WEBSTER II By Travis Scott & Kid Cudi

The last bit of confirmation that this unfortunately not real, comes from X users giving the actual origins of this tape. In the quoted reply above, he says that this an AI album from Scott called 4th Dimension, which he claims is "hacked." Even though this turned out to be a hoax, fans who listened to it were digging it. At the time of writing, the project is still available on the platform. But we suspect it will be taken down by the end of the day. Scott and Cudi fans, just keep wishing for a SCOTTS album.

What are your thoughts on this AI Travis Scott and Kid Cudi album, WEBSTER II, dropping on Apple Music? Were you able to catch that it was not a real release? Did any tracks wind up standing out to you? Do you think we are ever going to get a SCOTTS album? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Travis Scott and Kid Cudi. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the world of music.

