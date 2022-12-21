If you’ve anticipated a joint project from Kid Cudi and Travis Scott, then we’re sorry to inform you that it won’t be happening any time soon.

During a recent Q&A on Twitter, a fan asked Cudi if The Scotts was “still on the cards.” Cudi simply stated that it wasn’t going to happen, though he didn’t explain why. “Naw im not doin that. The moment has passed,” he wrote.

Travis never shied away from giving Cudder his flowers as one of his biggest inspirations, so it’s unclear what transpired that put a halt to their joint effort. The two previously released the single, “The Scotts” in 2021 which earned serious praise across the board.

Elsewhere in the Twitter Q&A, a fan also asked if Kid Cudi would work alongside Tyler, The Creator or The Weeknd in the future. He appears to be down but he suggested that they haven’t necessarily been responsive in the past to his requests.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 11: Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi speaks onstage at Reel To Reel: Entergalactic at The GRAMMY Museum on October 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

“I think the question is would they ever work w me? And i doubt it, especially tyler. Believe me I’ve asked,” he said. “Abel’s the homie tho but I think that ship has sailed. Its all good!!”

Similarly, he said that a collab with Frank Ocean likely won’t happen in the near future. It isn’t all that surprising since Frank recently hinted at retiring from music altogether.

“Frank is the homie too but I doubt we’ll do something. Some things just arnt gonna happen guys its ok!” he wrote.

However, it looks like we might be able to get a record with Kid Cudi and Logic in the future. After a fan asked if Cudi would work with the Frank Sinatra artist after bringing him on tour, the Cleveland rapper said that it was something he was definitely down to do. He also said that he’s going to work on more music with Jaden Smith in the future.

Aside from music, Kid Cudi debuted his first feature on Netflix, Entergalactic in September to critical acclaim. During the Q&A, he said that he has other animated projects in the works.