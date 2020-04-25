the scotts
- MusicKid Cudi Says Joint Album With Travis Scott Is Back In Production"The Scotts" is back to be a thing that will happen, apparently.By Ben Mock
- MusicKid Cudi Says Maybe To "The Scotts" AlbumNeed this after Utopia drops.By James Jones
- MusicKid Cudi Says Travis Scott Collab Project Isn't Happening: "The Moment Has Passed"The "Man On The Moon" artist also said that he's "especially" doubtful that he'll work with Tyler, The Creator or The Weeknd in the future. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureKid Cudi Says He's Happy His Beef With Drake Is OverKid Cudi says that he's glad his beef with Drake is over.By Cole Blake
- MusicTravis Scott & Kid Cudi’s Album “The Scotts” Is Still HappeningKid Cudi speaks on “The Scotts” collab for the first time in months, telling fans that it’s definitely happening.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicTravis Scott Confirms Kid Cudi Collab Album In GQ InterviewTravis Scott is the latest cover star for GQ's new issue, revealing that he's got a song in Christopher Nolan's film "Tenet" and confirming his joint album with Kid Cudi.By Alex Zidel
- NumbersTravis Scott & Kid Cudi's "The Scotts" Bursts To #1 On Streaming ChartAnother accomplishment for Travis Scott and Kid Cudi's "The Scotts" adds to a stellar week for the two artists.By Alex Zidel
- NumbersTravis Scott Sings Kid Cudi's Praises After Hitting #1Travis Scott pays homage to Kid Cudi with a heartfelt and celebratory post about their recent success as "The Scotts."By Mitch Findlay
- NumbersTravis Scott Helps Kid Cudi Earn First #1 With "The Scotts"Kid Cudi earns his first number one single while Travis Scott logs in his third chart leader on the Billboard Hot 100.By Aron A.
- Pop CultureKid Cudi Celebrates Travis Scott's Birthday: "I LOVE YOU"Kid Cudi wished Travis Scott a happy twenty-eighth birthday, encouraging him to rage to his heart's desire.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureTravis Scott & Kid Cudi's "The Scotts" Gets Yet Another KAWS Cover ArtTravis Scott has debuted a third KAWS cover art for his big collaboration with Kid Cudi, "The Scotts."By Rose Lilah
- NumbersTravis Scott & Kid Cudi "THE SCOTTS" Poised To Dethrone The Weeknd Next WeekTravis Scott and Kid Cudi are expected to earn their first number one record as a duo with "THE SCOTTS" next week.By Alex Zidel
- NumbersTravis Scott & Kid Cudi's "The Scotts" Does Big Numbers On SpotifyThe latest collaboration from Travis Scott and Kid Cudi breaks a new record on Spotify.By Aron A.