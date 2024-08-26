Kid Cudi Shatters Fans Hopes For Travis Scott Collab Album

There was a feeling that these two weren't going to push this to the wayside last year.

"You know The Scotts is on the way". "Its def happening at some point. Dont even trip 😈✌🏾👽... we need to take the time to get it right. I wanna create a ton of songs and pick the tastiest ones and really make it a moment for the culture. We only get 1 first album, its gotta be the illest". "It'll happen. Not sure when, but it will". "Man, a lot. Some fireness"! These were just a few tweets and quotes from Travis Scott and Kid Cudi about the status of the possibility of a collaboration album. The potential for this happening began back on April 24, 2020 when they put out their first song out as a duo. "THE SCOTTS", both as a tandem and single, shot up the charts.

In fact, it debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and it currently sits at over 804 million streams. However, even with all of the record's success and the constant reaffirmations from Scott and Cudi, there were also some doubts coming from the latter that an album would come to fruition. Cudi even went as far as to say that it wasn't going to happen. However, that would be followed up by more optimism just months later.

Kid Cudi Says THE SCOTTS With Travis Scott Is No More

Now, though, it seems that this could officially be the end of THE SCOTTS, according to AllHipHop. The Cleveland, Ohio native hosted a Q&A session while waiting for his flight to depart and this topic once again came up. "When are we getting the scotts album Cudi", a fan asked. Cudi did not mince his words in his response, saying, "That ship came and went my friend. Lets move on. So much more to see and hear." It's quite the letdown, as these artists have inspired each other so much and possess undeniable chemistry. It's going to be one of the biggest "what-ifs" in modern hip-hop history", but with it being so long since "THE SCOTTS", it may be the right thing to do.

What are your thoughts on Kid Cudi saying that him and Travis Scott's potential collaboration album is not happening? Does this break your heart, or do you agree with him that too much time has passed? What is your favorite team effort from them and why? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Kid Cudi and Travis Scott. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.