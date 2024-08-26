Kid Cudi Astonished That Kanye West Released Their Collab On "VULTURES 2" Deluxe

BET Awards 2012 - Inside
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 01: (L-R) Kid Cudi and Kanye West attend the 2012 BET Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on July 1, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Cudi's reaction is priceless.

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's VULTURES 2 was not a crowd pleaser, for the most part. However, some were pretty happy when they put out several deluxe versions of the project. Out of the five bonus cuts, four of them were either from VULTURES 2 or VULTURES 1 recording sessions. "CAN U BE", the final deluxe offering with Travis Scott, was a part of The Life Of Pablo era. Outside of that one, "GUN TO MY HEAD" was perhaps the most sought-after track. It mostly has to do with the fact that Kid Cudi and Kanye West are on a song after another stretch of beefing.

In fact, The Cudster acknowledged their complicated relationship during a recent Q&A he held on X according to AllHipHop. A fan was happy to see Kid Cudi and Kanye West back to being brothers once again and the former responded with a secret to how they reconciled. "Family always has problems sometimes, its the love that gets us through. 🙏🏾". Additionally, though, more responses to tweets about Kanye would continue moments after this one.

Kid Cudi Demands That He Speak To Kanye West Immediately

It got started because one fan is a big supporter of "GUN TO MY HEAD". That led Cudi to respond and quite comically we may add. "Its tasty. Hope Ye drops that one day". That conversation then led another replier to let the cat out of the bag. "Bro it's literally dropped". The Cleveland, Ohio native was absolutely floored learning about this, saying, "Where??? I wanna hear. I forgot what it sounds like 🤣 I only heard it once since I recorded it when he played it that one time at the listening event". His followers would go on to let him know it was a website exclusive that sold out and that's it's also floating around on YouTube. Cudi's hilarious responses would basically end of with him making sure that he speaks with Ye. "What da hell is he doin??? Haha ima talk to him."

This sort of thing happens quite often, but the entire back-and-forth was pure comedy gold. What are your thoughts on Kid Cudi not realizing that Kanye West had released "GUN TO MY HEAD"? Is this your favorite VULTURES 2 deluxe track out of the bunch, why or why not? Is the album in your rotation at all anymore? Where does this Ye and Cudi collab rank amongst the rest of their works? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Kid Cudi and Kanye West. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

