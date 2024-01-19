Kid Cudi Recalls Kanye West's Shocking Apology: "That's My Brother"

Kanye West and Kid Cudi's friendship has seen its fair share of ups and downs over the years. The duo recently reconciled, however, much to the delight of fans. It appears as though Cudi will even be featured on Ye's eagerly-anticipated upcoming album with Ty Dolla Sign, Vultures. Ye also showed support for Cudi's latest project INSANO this week on Instagram. It was a simple screenshot, but regardless, it was a huge leap from where they were just last year.

They also reunited in December for Ye's Vultures listening party in Vegas, hugging it out in a clip that made its rounds online. Kid Cudi reflected on their fallout and eventual reunion during his recent conversation with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, revealing that he sees Kanye as family.

Kid Cudi Thinks Ye Is A "Good Man" Deep Down

"People don't even know that Kanye paid for the first 'Day 'n' Night' video when I didn't have a deal," he explained. "Just was like, 'He needs a video, so I'm gonna pay for it.'" Kid Cudi went on, describing how while Kanye's gotten himself wrapped up in plenty of controversy, he's able to look past it. "I had this moment to kind of think about the past and the journey that I've had with this person... I know that in his soul there is a good man there, cuz I've seen it, and you don't give up on people. You know? He's learning and he's growing. He knows he's made some mistakes, and I think that's the beauty of it."

Cudi continued, describing Ye as his "brother" and revealing how they eventually made up. "He apologized to me, and it was sincere," he said. "I was just like 'Wow, Kanye does not apologize to anybody, he doesn't say sorry to anyone.'" What do you think of Kid Cudi's explanation for deciding to forgive Kanye West? Do you think they should collaborate again in the future? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

